Police: 3 taken into custody following homicide of 17-year-old in Malden

MALDEN, MO (KFVS) - Three men are in custody following the homicide of a 17-year-old on Sunday, Oct. 21.
According to Malden Police Department, police received a call at 3:36 a.m. of an unresponsive man at a residence on the 100 block of West Cleveland Street in Malden.
Officers arrived at the home and found a 17-year-old male laying on the front porch. They tried to perform CPR on the male until the Medic One arrived and then transported him to Southeast Hospital in Dexter, MO.
He was pronounced dead at 4:28 a.m.
Three men from Malden, two 19-year-olds' and one 17-year-old have been taken into custody.
Formal charges have been filed with the Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The ongoing investigation is being investigated by the Malden Police Department, Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Malden Police Department.
