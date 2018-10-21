Mayfield, KY man arrested on kidnapping and attempted sexual assault charges

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
According to the GCSO, Jason Alexander, 48, of Mayfield, Kentucky, was arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping and attempted sexual assault.
Alexander had taken a knife and assaulted a 72-year-old woman and a juvenile, cutting the woman in the process. Alexander ran from the scene.
Deputies found and arrested Alexander just north of Farmington, Ky. on KY 121.
While at that location, Alexander was arrested for DUI, Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) and Marijuana along with other traffic and drug-related charges.
Alexander was taken to the Graves County Jail.
Deputies conducted interviews with the victims and charged Alexander with First-Degree Assault with a Deadly Weapon, two counts of Kidnapping and two counts of First-Degree Attempted Rape.
The victims were treated for their injuries.
