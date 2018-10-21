2 injured after shooting at Hayti Heights club

HAYTI HEIGHTS, MO (KFVS) - Two people were shot at a club in Hayti Heights on Sunday, Oct. 21.
According to Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, Pemiscot County 911 received a call at 2:36 a.m. that shots were fired and several were wounded at RJ’s Club on Highway 412.
2 people were discovered to have been shot. The victims said someone started shooting in the crowd and they did not know who shot them.
They were transported to Hayti Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Pemiscot County deputies were assisted by the Hayti Police Department, Caruthersville Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 573-333-4101.
