Cape Girardeau FD responds to early morning structure fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on Sunday, Oct. 21.
Fire crews were dispatched at 5:31 a.m. for a fire in the 2500 block of Janet in the rear deck. Firefighters made it into the home and found that the fire had extended inside through the walls and attic.
The fire was contained in about 10 minutes and caused an estimated $25,000 worth of damages.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.