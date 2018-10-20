Teens injured in Perry Co., IL crash; driver facing DUI charges

PERRY COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - 4 young adults were involved in a crash on Friday, Oct. 19.
According to Illinois State Police, the vehicle was southbound on Tanglefoot Road, one mile north of Cudgetown Road when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
A 18-year-old passenger in the vehicle was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries. The three other people in the vehicle were not injured.
The 20-year-old driver of the vehicle was charged with a DUI, Improper Lane Usage and Consumption of Alcohol by a Person under 21.
Two other underage passengers were cited on underage consumption of alcohol.
