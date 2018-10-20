Sunny Day & Warm Day. But Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory for Tonight

Good Saturday Morning!
Clouds and light rain are sticking around portions of western Tennessee. This will move out before sunrise. Temperatures will continue to drop into the 40s in some areas this morning due to clouds clearing out. Today we can expect to see a lot of sun and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s! However, winds will be picking up out of the northwest during the afternoon and will be quite breezy with gusts ranging from 30-40 mph.
Tonight, temperatures will fall into the low 30s. This allows a freeze warning to be issued for our northern counties where temps are expected to be below freezing for a period of time. A frost advisory has been issued for our southern counties where temperatures will be near freezing and with light winds, widespread frost is expected. Sunday is looking to be a cold start, but it will be another day full of sun. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
-Lisa
