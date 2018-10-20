One person injured in Poplar Bluff shooting

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - One person is injured after a shooting on Friday, Oct. 19.
According to Lt. Stewart with Poplar Bluff Police Department, a person was shot in the arm on the 800 block of Hart St.
The person was taken to the hospital with injuries.
Police are currently on scene.
At this time, they are unsure it was a drive-by shooting or someone shot from a home.
No one is in custody at this time.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
