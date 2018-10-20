Missing Cape Girardeau man may be headed to St. Louis

69-year-old James E. Johnson is missing out of Cape Girardeau. He was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 20. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Kaylie Ross | October 20, 2018 at 12:00 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 12:14 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A missing Cape Girardeau man may be headed north to St. Louis.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for missing 68-year-old James E. Johnson.

Johnson was last seen at his home on the 1000 block of S. Pacific St. in Cape Girardeau at 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18.

Police believe he left his home to go to a family’s home in St. Louis.

He drives a green, 2004 Ford F-150 with a Missouri Veteran plate, B1j1.

According to the family, Johnson suffers with dementia, had recent open heart surgery and does not have his necessary medication with him.

Johnson is described as a black male, 5′6″ tall, 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white pin-stripe suit. Johnson also wears dentures and glasses.

James E. Johnson with his green Ford F-150. (Source: Brandie Carter)
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

