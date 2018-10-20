Man fires gun during argument with wife in Chester, IL

CHESTER, IL (KFVS) - Chester Police arrested a man for firing a gun during an argument with his wife on Saturday, Oct. 20.
According to police, they received a call at 7:17 a.m. in reference to a man shooting random gun shots outside of a home in the 300 block of Lakeview Drive.
47-year-old Charles R. Hoskins was found highly intoxicated and was said to be having an argument with his wife and he had started firing a gun randomly outside of the home.
Police were able to safely remove the other people from the home and eventually made contact with Hoskins who was still armed inside.
Hoskins surrendered and was taken into custody.
He has been charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Unlawful Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.