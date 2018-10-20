Immunotherapy scores a first win against some breast cancers

FILE - This undated fluorescence-colored microscope image made available by the National Institutes of Health in September 2016 shows a culture of human breast cancer cells. For the first time, one of the new immunotherapy drugs has shown promise against breast cancer in a large study that combined it with chemotherapy to treat an aggressive form of the disease. Results were discussed Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 at a European Society for Medical Oncology conference in Munich and published by the New England Journal of Medicine. (Ewa Krawczyk/National Cancer Institute via AP) (Ewa Krawczyk)