Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory Tonight

Breezy conditions today with strong northwest winds gusting from 20-40mph. Winds will stay strong heading into this evening. Skies will be clear tonight which will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. This allows a freeze warning to be issued for almost all of the Heartland where temps are expected to be at or below freezing for several hours. A frost advisory has been issued for our southern counties where temperatures will be near freezing and with light winds, widespread frost is expected.