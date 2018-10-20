Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory Tonight

Good Saturday Evening!
Breezy conditions today with strong northwest winds gusting from 20-40mph. Winds will stay strong heading into this evening. Skies will be clear tonight which will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. This allows a freeze warning to be issued for almost all of the Heartland where temps are expected to be at or below freezing for several hours. A frost advisory has been issued for our southern counties where temperatures will be near freezing and with light winds, widespread frost is expected.
Sunday is looking to be a cold start, but it will be another day full of sun. Winds will be light with high temperatures will be in the mid 50s. We are expected to see lots of sun this upcoming week with some days in the 60s and others in the 50s. Clouds and a chance of rain will enter this next weekend.
-Lisa
