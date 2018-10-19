Southeastern Illinois College hosts zombie shoot

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - For the first time in its history, Southeastern Illinois College Archery Team will host a Zombie Shoot at the Indoor Archery Center and the Outdoor Archery Range in Harrisburg just in time for fall festivities.
The event will be held on Friday, Oct. 19 and Saturday, Oct. 20 from 2-9 p.m.
Participants can register when they arrive and will need to bring their own bow and arrows.
Those who prefer to shoot zombies Daryl-style (from the popular Walking Dead TV series) are welcome to bring their crossbows.
A total of 15 zombie targets will be waiting for archers of all ages to try their skills in preparation for any future zombie apocalypses. Participants will go out in groups with a trained archery student guide to shoot the zombies, and may choose if they want to shoot in the daylight or dark hours. Those who use lighted arrow nocks are encouraged to bring them for dark hours.
“We wanted to try something fun and unique as a fundraiser, and since it’s close to Halloween, what better way to get into the spirit of October than to shoot zombies!?” said head archery coach, Alli Armstrong.
Participants are encouraged to dress up as any character they would like to go through the Zombie Shoot. Yardages for shots will be determined by class and skill. Half of the targets will be indoor paper targets located inside the indoor range and half will be 3D targets located on the outdoor range. Special effects will be added to liven up the dead.
The cost is $15 per archer plus an optional $5 money shoot. The closest archer to the designated “kill zone” on the prize zombie, Undead Fred, will win 50 percent of the pot from the money shoot.
Proceeds will benefit the SIC Archery Team and SIC Foundation.
