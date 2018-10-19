What you need to know Oct. 19

(KFVS) - Good Friday morning, it is Oct. 19.
More of the same for most of the heartland.
Lisa Michaels this morning clouds will push in with the chances of rain during the late morning and continue through the evening.
This weekend is going to be dry with mostly sunny skies.
The warmth returns on Saturday with temps in the 60s, but it will be windy. Sunday will be cooler in the 50s.
There are a few mornings coming up where we could see frost. Rain chances are looking to return during the end of next week.
- Someone could win $970 million Friday night. Check out the record-breaking Mega Millions jackpot.
- Several downtown businesses owned by a Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon are no longer open during regular hours.
- Road blocks continue for the multi-casino set to open in Williamson County, Illinois.
- All of the proceeds at this haunted house in Advance, Mo go to three people in the community who are battling cancer.
A mysterious piece of space junk that fell from the sky in Southern California appears to have been part of a communication satellite.
The “Beer Baron” is wanted in Arlington, Texas. See what happened.
