Suspect in KY school threat investigation arrested

FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) - A man has been arrested in a school threat investigation according to officials with the Kentucky State Police.
Police said 20-year-old Dylan Jarrell made a threat against schools in Shelby and Anderson counties. According to police, a firearm, more than two hundred rounds of ammunition, a Kevlar vest, a 100-round high capacity magazine and a detailed plan of attack were also discovered in Jarrell’s possession.
On Wednesday, Oct. 17 state police received a complaint that an Anderson County man threatened and harassed a woman who lived in New Jersey. As police investigated the complaint they found that Jarrell was previously questioned by the FBI in May regarding social media threats to a school in Tennessee.
Police said they interviewed Jarrell late Thursday and found evidence of a credible and imminent threat to both Shelby and County schools. They confirmed the threat to the school and notified officials at both districts and worked with school administrators to determine a plan of action.
Jarrell was arrested and charged with two counts of second degree terroristic threatening and one count of harassing communications. He is being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
