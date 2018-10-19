Southeast River Campus honored with Cape Girardeau’s city beautification award

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The River Campus at Southeast Missouri State University has been honored with the City of Cape Girardeau’s “Keep Cape Beautiful, Property of the Month” award for October.
The award was presented on Monday, Oct. 15 at the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting.
The “Keep Cape Beautiful, Property of the Month” award is an affiliate of the “Keep America Beautiful” program, according to Brock Davis, City Parks Division manager. The “Keep Cape Beautiful, Property of the Month” award is presented March-November by the City of Cape Girardeau Beautification Committee.
“We are humbled and pleased to receive this award,” said Andy Tinney, Facilities Management grounds crew supervisor.
“This group really came together as a crew. They have done a fantastic job. We truly appreciate all their hard work.”
Southeast also received the “Keep Cape Beautiful, Property of the Month” award for September 2015 for both the main campus and River Campus.
