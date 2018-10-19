SIU art open house in Carbondlale, IL

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Art students in Carbondale will have a chance to show off their work on their home turf Oct. 19.
From 4-7:30 p.m. the Glove Factory, where SIUC art students work, will be open to the public.
They'll have everything from paint studios to metal workshops open for people to see.
Professors say this is a chance for busy students to look at each other's work, but also to show off how good of a program they have.
"We definitely want this to be an event for outreach to show the community and the surrounding area that we have a nationally ranked program,” Professor Mark Bease said. “We have nationally ranked student artists. So we do really want others to see what's going on here."
Professor Mark Bease says some of the students who will be showing their work rank in the top 10 nationally for their disciplines.
This is the only time they allow visitors to their studios.
