Road closure in Jackson, MO expected to last 3 weeks

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - Under the Water System Facility Plan Implementation, the City of Jackson continues to work on water line replacement.
According to Jackson City Officials, city contractor Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Mo will be starting a water distribution line replacement project on East Madison and East Monroe St. This will result in a temporary road closure during construction.
A temporary road closure has been issued for East Madison Street and East Monroe Street between South High Street and South Hope Street.
Officials said the closure begins on Monday, Oct. 22 at 7 a.m. for this section of roadway that will be closed to traffic.
Residents and business owners within this area will still have access to their property and buildings, however all other citizens are asked to avoid this area during construction according to city officials. This temporary road closure is expected to last for three weeks, weather pending, or until all construction work in this area has been completed.
Signs will be posted notifying motorists of the work are and the designated detour routes.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 573-243-2300, visit us online at jacksonmo.org, or connect with us on Facebook.
