Rain Moving Through

Rain will move out northern portions of the Heartland by the early evening hours. Lingering showers will stay in our southern counties through the early morning. A front will clear out the rain and clouds before the sun will rise, but it will also bring gusty winds with it. Gusts as high as 30 mph may be seen Saturday afternoon and evening. Overall, the weekend will be dry with mostly sunny skies. Saturday, high temperatures will be in the mid 60s, but cooler air will move in Sunday in the mid 50s.