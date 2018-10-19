Rain moves in today

Good Friday morning. It’s another chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s in many areas. Clouds will continue to increase through the morning hours and rain chances arrive through the later morning hours in our western counties. The rain will push south and east through the area this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the 50s and 60s. All Friday evening plans look cool and soggy. Rain moves out tonight and skies will begin to clear. The weekend will be dry. Saturday highs will still climb into the 60s, but it will be breezy. Cooler air expected Sunday.