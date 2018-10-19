Poplar Bluff PD looking for sex offender

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Authorities in Poplar Bluff are looking for a sex offender who has not reported his new address.
According to police, 41-year-old Derrick D. Alexander is a Tier 3 convicted sex offender who has moved from his registered address without reporting his new address to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with any information on Alexander’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or Poplar Bluff Police Department Captain David Sutton at 573-686-8649.
