OVC preseason poll for men’s, women’s basketball

(KFVS) - The Ohio Valley Conference conducted a Preseason Men’s and Women’s Media Poll prior to the start of the season.
Twelve voters from around the league voted on whom they thought would be the 2018-19 basketball favorites and preseason players of the year.
The OVC will release its preseason poll and All-OVC team as voted on by league head coaches and sports information directors on Tuesday. Oct. 23 during the league’s annual Media Day in Evansville, Indiana.
The 2018-19 Media OVC Preseason Men’s Predicted Order of Finish:
- Belmont (6 first-place votes) - 137 points
- Murray State (5) - 135
- Jacksonville State (1) - 118
- Austin Peay - 110
- Tennessee Tech - 75
- Tennessee State - 71
- Eastern Illinois - 66
- Eastern Kentucky - 62
- Southeast Missouri - 54
- Morehead State - 41
- UT Martin - 41
- SIUE - 25
2018-19 Media OVC Preseason Women’s Predicted Order of Finish
- Belmont (11 first-place votes) - 143 points
- UT Martin - 129
- Morehead State (1) - 117
- SIUE - 100
- Jacksonville State - 95
- Southeast Missouri - 73
- Austin Peay - 65
- Murray State - 59
- Tennessee Tech - 49
- Eastern Kentucky - 42
- Tennessee State - 38
- Eastern Illinois - 26
The preseason player of the year was named as Darby Maggard from Belmont.
