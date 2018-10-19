OVC preseason poll for men’s, women’s basketball

OVC preseason poll for men’s, women’s basketball
The Ohio Valley Conference released results of the preseason men's and women's basketball orders of finish. (Source: Stock image/Raycom Media)
By Amber Ruch | October 19, 2018 at 1:27 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 1:27 PM

(KFVS) - The Ohio Valley Conference conducted a Preseason Men’s and Women’s Media Poll prior to the start of the season.

Twelve voters from around the league voted on whom they thought would be the 2018-19 basketball favorites and preseason players of the year.

The OVC will release its preseason poll and All-OVC team as voted on by league head coaches and sports information directors on Tuesday. Oct. 23 during the league’s annual Media Day in Evansville, Indiana.

The 2018-19 Media OVC Preseason Men’s Predicted Order of Finish:

  1. Belmont (6 first-place votes) - 137 points
  2. Murray State (5) - 135
  3. Jacksonville State (1) - 118
  4. Austin Peay - 110
  5. Tennessee Tech - 75
  6. Tennessee State - 71
  7. Eastern Illinois - 66
  8. Eastern Kentucky - 62
  9. Southeast Missouri - 54
  10. Morehead State - 41
  11. UT Martin - 41
  12. SIUE - 25

2018-19 Media OVC Preseason Women’s Predicted Order of Finish

  1. Belmont (11 first-place votes) - 143 points
  2. UT Martin - 129
  3. Morehead State (1) - 117
  4. SIUE - 100
  5. Jacksonville State - 95
  6. Southeast Missouri - 73
  7. Austin Peay - 65
  8. Murray State - 59
  9. Tennessee Tech - 49
  10. Eastern Kentucky - 42
  11. Tennessee State - 38
  12. Eastern Illinois - 26

The preseason player of the year was named as Darby Maggard from Belmont.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.