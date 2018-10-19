Mega Millions jackpot craze hits the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Mega Million craze has hit the Heartland and locals hope they hold that one lucky ticket.
“There it is right there. One point zero billion,” said David Rasmussen.
$1 billion. That’s the largest in Mega Millions jackpot history and the second biggest of any United States lottery.
“One billion dollars man, what do you do with all that,” said Matt Brucker.
That’s the now billion-dollar question today.
“The first thing I would do is buy lifetime season tickets for SEMO basketball,” said Brucker.
If he wins, Brucker signed a contract to make a 50/50 split with his boss official.
“Oh it would change my life, sure. But I guess you really don’t know how until you would win,” said Brucker.
Tedra, a worker at Phillips 66, wished every customer good luck.
“I think everybody deserves a little luck in their life. Ya know? Everybody deserves a little blessing, and obviously they’re buying it because they’re hoping to win some kind of amount of money to make their life blessings or to bless someone else’s life,” said Tedra.
To some, this billion dollar blessing is years in the making.
“I’d probably just sit back for a minute and let it soak in and go, wow I finally won after 20 something years of playing it,” said Rasmussen.
He even has a dance for the possible win celebration.
