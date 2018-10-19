Medication disposal and document shredding event in Jackson Co., IL

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - At the Jackson County Health Department an event is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 27.
The Health Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office officials invite residents to participate in a drug take-back and confidential document shredding event from 8 a.m. until noon.
Sheriff’s Office officials will be there to make sure medications are disposed of safely and secure.
Officials said participants can drop-off prescription and over-the-counter medications like pills, creams and patches for disposal. They will not accept liquids, needles and inhalers.
DataLock Document Management Services of Mt. Vernon will also be on site to help with a mobile shredder to provide document shredding. Examples of items residents can bring are bank statements, medical and insurance forms, personal files, old tax forms and receipts. Paper clips and staples are also acceptable but binders and binder clips should be removed.
This is a rain-or-shine event.
Officials said flu shots and colorectal cancer screening kits will also be available in the front building. No appointment is needed and curbside service is available. For more information on flu shots contact 618-684-3143, ext. 150.
