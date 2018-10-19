Man arrested in connection to Graves Co. burglary investigation

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Wingo, Kentucky man was arrested in connection to a Graves County burglary investigation.
Terrance Tyler Wilson, 41, was charged with receiving stolen property over $500 but under $10,000 and five counts of illegal possession of legend drug.
According to Graves County deputies, on Oct. 18, deputies responded to the 1200 block of Almus Rd. to follow up on two different burgarly cases that were reported to the sheriff’s office. They said both were reported in the area of Almus Rd. to Glover Hall Rd. in southern Graves County.
Deputies talked to multiple people in the area and they said Wilson had been seen the area.
A search warrant was granted for Wilson’s home in the 1200 block of Almus Rd., where deputies say more than $500 worth of stolen items were found and recovered.
According to the sheriff’s office, Wilson was driving by the house while the search was going on and deputies followed him a short distance before arresting him.
He was taken to the Graves County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.
