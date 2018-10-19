Man arrested for breaking into Paducah hotel room

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A man was arrested and charged with breaking into a hotel occupied by a woman.
According to Paducah Police, 42-year-old Benjamin L. Baker, of the 800 block of Joe Drive, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 19 on a charge of second-degree burglary.
Baker is charged with breaking into a hotel room occupied by a woman earlier this month,
He is suspected of forcing his way into the room on Oct. 2 when the woman who was in the room, opened the door. The woman reported cash and her cell phone were taken.
Baker was booked into the McCracken County Jail.
