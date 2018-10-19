Jackson County, IL updates record keeping system

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Jackson County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has updated to a web and digital based land records system after 12 years according to city officials.
The change comes after the office received a notice that the current software vendor’s support would end in 2019.
Officials said the office can now record deeds and other land records which are totally electronic via e-mail transfer. Illinois Real Estate transfer taxes may also be paid using this process for an easy and immediate transfer of funds and information.
Residents also have the options of new features in obtaining information and/or protecting their assets. Fraud protection and free public search have both been added.
What do these new features entail?
City officials said with fraud protection property owners can receive notification of any potentially fraudulent filing of documents that could affect clear title on their homes or other property.
Free public search of recorded documents software was added to the website of the Jackson County recorder. To use the page, city officials said anyone can research land records by logging into a search engine to view an index of land records in Jackson County all the way back to 1989.
The link to this free search can be accessed on the County Clerk and Recorder’s page of the Jackson County Government website at: http://www.jacksoncounty-il.gov/government/departments-a-z/clerk-and-recorder
A user’s fee paid at the time of recording land records are the funds used to cover this upgrade and purchase new hardware to accommodate more modern software, the county clerk’s office said.
For further information please contact Frank Byrd, Assistant Chief Deputy County Clerk at 618-687-7360 or fbyrd@jacksoncounty-il.gov.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.