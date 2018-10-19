Jackson Co. Board to apply for ambulance grant

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The Jackson County, Illinois Board approved a measure on Tuesday, Oct. 16 to apply for a grant to purchase a new ambulance and three automated CPR devices for the Jackson County Ambulance Service.
The money will come from the Assistant Firefighter Grant funds which are made through through FEMA.
The Jackson County Ambulance Services that the ambulance will cost approximately $200,000 and the three CPR devices will cost around $47,000.
The county will only have to cover 25 percent of the cost if approved.
Kenton Schafer the Interim Director of the Jackson County Ambulance Service said it will help them stay up to date with the current patient care technologies.
“You apply the automated CPR device and the CPR device provides accurate and timely chest compressions, without human error or without fatigue,” said Schafer. “It makes for patient outcome in the event of cardiac arrest."
