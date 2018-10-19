Graves Co., KY man arrested after excavator vandalized

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Officials arrested a man after a report of a vandalized excavator in Graves County, Kentucky.
David Austin James was the primary suspect according to officials.
James was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, second offense, possession of marijuana, having drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief - first degree.
Chief Deputy Davant Ramage reported on Thursday, Oct. 17 a deputy took a complaint about a case excavator that was at a gravel pit on Neeley Rd in Mayfield.
According to officials, the owner reported someone had vandalized the excavator by cutting hydraulic hoses on the excavator and possibly poured foreign substances in the different fluid tanks.
Upon investigation of this incident, deputies had James as the primary suspect.
They also learned another man had reported a vehicle stolen earlier in the week to the Kentucky State Police and James was a suspect in the theft. Deputies checked a residence on Neeley Road that was reported to be family members with no contact.
Deputies said they then returned to the gravel pit where the excavator was located and James was sitting in the stolen vehicle at the gravel pit.
He was charged after methamphetamine and marijuana was located inside the stolen vehicle. Deputies took James into custody without incident and lodged in the Graves County Jail.
