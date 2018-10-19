Free veterans breakfast in Carbondale, IL

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - A free hot breakfast for veterans will be on Saturday, October 27.
The breakfast will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at New Zion Baptist Church located at 803 N. Robert Stalls Avenue in Carbondale.
A program during the breakfast will feature guest speaker Faith Miller. She has served as staff sergeant in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserves.
It’s sponsored by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated-Zeta Amicae of Carbondale.
The Centennial Commemoration of the end of World War I will be Nov. 11, 2018. The theme for the 2018 Veterans Day Poster is “The War to End All Wars” and features a poppy and barbed wire.
