DPS: East Texas undercover operation gets 9 arrested for propositioning sex with children

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A multiple-agency law enforcement operation has led to the arrests of nine men accused of trying to meet up with children for sexual intercourse.
According to DPS spokeswoman Jean Dark, investigators with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler police, Longview police, FBI, ICE and DPS arrested the men on Wednesday and Thursday on charges of second-degree online solicitation of a minor.
Those arrested, listed with ages, hometowns and bond amounts are:
* Jamal Demetrius Thames, 28, 75k
* Jose Neftali Villafranco-Gutierrez, 38, Tyler, 75k
* Ruben Hernandez Contreras, 23, Tyler, 75k
* Keith Carroll Cloyd, 31, Mesquite, bond not yet set
* Jeffrey Allen Keys, 36, Chandler, bond not yet set
* Markeith Isiah Mccuin, 21, Lindale, bond not yet set
* Richard Dean Moore, 57, Flint, bond not yet set
* Joshua Williams, 23, Tyler, bond not yet set
* John Dewayne Bell, 27, Chandler, bond not yet set
Dark said investigators arrested the men at a location set by investigators.
