Community reacts to Downtown Cape Girardeau businesses closing

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Several downtown businesses owned by a Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon are no longer open during regular hours.
Dana Shobe with Fonn Enterprises, which are owned by Dr. Sonjay Fonn, said that The Bar, The Buckner Brewing Company and Stevie’s Steakburgers are all closed to the general public.
However, the three stores are still taking reservations for special events or catering.
Shobe says Fonn Enterprises has no intention to sell any of their businesses or properties at this time.
Marla Mills, the executive director of Old Town Cape thinks it's not the worst-case scenario and sees the changes as two steps forward, one step back.
“"There are different levels of engagement of businesses and although we think the synergy from fully operational businesses is ideal,” she said. “One that at least draws some and improves properties and does keep some of that face is still beneficial in its own way."
When a business does not operate under a normal schedule, Mills says it also impacts their employees and surrounding stores downtown.
