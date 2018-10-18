Burger King prepares for Halloween with the ‘Nightmare King’

By Claudia Seibert | October 18, 2018 at 7:58 AM CDT - Updated October 18 at 8:20 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Halloween is upon us, and no one wants to be left out of the fun.

That’s why Burger King is once again offering a frightening food option to get you in the spirit.

The burger is called ‘The Nightmare King' and features chicken, bacon and a burger on a green bun.

the Nightmare King, coming 10/22. you’ve been warned. only available at participating locations.

Posted by Burger King on Wednesday, October 17, 2018

A few years ago, Burger King released their Halloween Whooper that had a black bun.

The Nightmare King comes out on Oct. 22 in participating locations.

Burger King is also offering customers a Scary Black Cherry frozen Fanta drink for a limited time.

give in to your dark side... scary black cherry now at BK for a limited time.

Posted by Burger King on Friday, October 12, 2018

