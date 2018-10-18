Burger King prepares for Halloween with the ‘Nightmare King’

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Halloween is upon us, and no one wants to be left out of the fun.
That’s why Burger King is once again offering a frightening food option to get you in the spirit.
The burger is called ‘The Nightmare King' and features chicken, bacon and a burger on a green bun.
A few years ago, Burger King released their Halloween Whooper that had a black bun.
The Nightmare King comes out on Oct. 22 in participating locations.
Burger King is also offering customers a Scary Black Cherry frozen Fanta drink for a limited time.
