Boarding ramp for wheelchair-bound passengers donated to Honor Flight

MARION, IL (KFVS) - A passenger boarding ramp for wheelchair-bound passengers was donated to the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.
It’s thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Harrison-Bruce Foundation. The new ramp will allow passengers in wheelchairs to easily board and deplane at Veterans Airport.
According to the Honor Flight, previous flights were reliant on a set of air stairs that required passengers in wheelchairs to be strapped into a separate air chair and carried up and down.
The new ramp was used on the fourth flight on Tuesday, Oct. 16.
Seventy veterans accompanied by guardians and support staff made the trip to Washington, D.C. The Honor Flight gives veterans the opportunity to see the monuments and memorials dedicated in their honor at no cost.
