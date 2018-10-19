Boarding ramp for wheelchair-bound passengers donated to Honor Flight

The passenger boarding ramp gives passengers in wheelchairs the ability to easily get on and off the airplane at Veterans Airport. (Source: Veterans Honor Flight)
By Amber Ruch | October 19, 2018 at 3:34 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 3:34 PM

MARION, IL (KFVS) - A passenger boarding ramp for wheelchair-bound passengers was donated to the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.

It’s thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Harrison-Bruce Foundation. The new ramp will allow passengers in wheelchairs to easily board and deplane at Veterans Airport.

The Harrison-Bruce Foundation gave a $50,000 grant to the Honor Flight Chapter for the ramp. (Source: Veterans Honor Flight)
According to the Honor Flight, previous flights were reliant on a set of air stairs that required passengers in wheelchairs to be strapped into a separate air chair and carried up and down.

The new ramp was used on the fourth flight on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

Seventy veterans accompanied by guardians and support staff made the trip to Washington, D.C. The Honor Flight gives veterans the opportunity to see the monuments and memorials dedicated in their honor at no cost.

