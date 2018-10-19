5 arrested in ongoing drug investigation in Perry Co., IL

PERRY COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - 5 people have been arrested in an ongoing drug investigation in Perry County.
According to Perry County Sheriff Steve Bareis, the Perry County Drug Task Force made 5 arrests in an ongoing drug investigation:
- Jeremy D. Jones of DuQuoin, IL - Delivery of Controlled Substance and Delivery of Cannabis
- Korteney L.F. Prather of DuQuoin, IL - Delivery of Methamphetamine
- Bryant J. Eaton of DuQuoin, IL - 2 counts of Delivery of Cannabis
- Raven D. Elder of Pinckneyville, IL - Delivery of Controlled Substance
- Estella L. Dyer of DuQuoin, IL - 2 counts of Delivery of Controlled Substance
Sheriff Bareis would like to thank the hard work of the Perry County Drug Task Force. Bareis hopes these arrests will help slow the drug traffic in the DuQuoin and Pinckneyville area.
