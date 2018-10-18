What you need to know Oct. 18

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, Oct. 18.
Temps will be a little cooler today.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says highs today will top out in the lower 60s for most of the Heartland.
There is a mix of sun and clouds with a little patchy frost in some areas coming in tonight.
Rain will move in through the later morning hours on Friday. No storms are expected.
The rain will last through the afternoon and evening making a damp Friday night.Saturday will be dry for SIU homecoming but breezy.
- The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting five cases of multi-drug resistant Salmonella infantis illness.
- Voters from several Southeast Missouri counties have been receiving text messages and paper mail with inaccurate information about the upcoming election.
- Carbondale, Illinois takes another step towards becoming a tourist destination with the opening of the new downtown hotel.
- A Poplar Bluff high school student has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.
A Texas mom has become an internet star after her 13-year-old son Aaron stole her new BMW.
A family put a huge ‘Star Wars’ Halloween display in their front yard.
