Voters confused after inaccurate information sent out

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Voters from several Southeast Missouri counties have been receiving text messages and paper mail with inaccurate information about the upcoming election.
People have been getting information saying their absentee ballots are “pending” and to immediately send it in for their vote to count.
Allen Seabaugh is the supervisor of elections in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. He says some of the information is inaccurate and a handful of voters were confused by the messages.
Seabaugh says the Cape County Clerk’s Office is the best source to confirm voter registration and absentee ballot status.
Darin Binger plans to vote in Cape next month and says he is skeptical about any election information sent out this time of year.
“Research your stuff," said Binger. "Try to find reliable sources, preferably from the government itself because that will be where the 100 percent factual information is going to come from. Anything you hear that comes from another other third party sources I think take it with a grain of salt.”
We also spoke to Victor Gunn with the Cape County Republican Central Committee. He says the election information was sent by a National GOP group and believes they caught the mistake and now have the correct information for Missouri.
The deadline to turn in an absentee is 7 p.m. on Nov. 6.
