Turkey pledges accountability in Saudi probe; critics wonder

American pastor Andrew Brunson was one of the most high-profile detainees in the government crackdown, spending nearly two years in detention until a Turkish court last week convicted him on terror-related charges — and then freed him. The release removed a major irritant in U.S.-Turkish ties and highlighted concerns that Turkey had been trying to use the U.S. citizen as diplomatic leverage, though Erdogan said it actually proved that Turkey's courts are impartial. Turkey also jailed Turkish-American citizen Serkan Golge, a NASA employee, and detained several Turkish employees of the U.S. diplomatic mission.