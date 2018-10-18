Traffic on I-24 TN bridge backed up

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Interstate 24 eastbound lanes are backed up to the 20 mile marker.
An oversized load was struck in the work zone on the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge at the 30 mile marker this afternoon.
Traffic is expected to be backed up for the next 3 hours.
This estimate is based on the time it will take for traffic to clear after the eastbound lanes of I-24 reopen.
Anyone heading from Paducah to Nashville should consider taking US 68 from Exit 16 at Reidland to Cadiz Exit 65 to avoid the back up.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.