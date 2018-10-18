50-pound nose stolen off family’s porch; kids make plea for its return

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV/CNN) - Some siblings in a Portland neighborhood have put their piggy bank savings together – $6.27 to be exact – hoping the reward money will bring back a stolen nose.
The 50-pound sculpture was taken from the front porch of the southeast Portland home either Sunday night or Monday morning.
The Albert family kids – Sayre, Dylan and Cannon – have put up fliers in their neighborhood to get their decoration back.
“Like, literally, it's on our porch every day, and when people walk by, they comment on it like, ‘Oh, look at the nose! What’s that all about?’” Dylan said.
They admit it may not be worth a lot of money.
“We just found it at my dad’s company,” Sayre said. “He’s in advertising, and in the junk pile of his office, it was just there, and we thought it’d be funny to bring home.”
But the odd item they picked out is pretty important to them.
“It’s sort of, kind of like how when you adopt a dog, and the dog becomes part of your family,” Sayre said.
“And someone stole it!” Cannon added.
If the nose is back before Halloween, the kids can continue a holiday tradition.
“Every Halloween, we would dress it up,” Sayre said. “Every Christmas, we would put lights on it. Valentine’s and St. Patrick, put stickers on it. It was just a part of the family.”
Their mom thinks someone swiped the nose late Sunday night or early Monday morning.
“Dylan here, she was all, ‘We should offer a reward. How about $2,000?’” Sayre said.
Their parents instead suggested they pool their piggy bank savings – which came out to $6.27.
“So, if you’re out there, please return our nose, because we just want our nose back,” Dylan said.
Copyright 2018 KPTV via CNN. All rights reserved.