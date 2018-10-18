10/18/18: passing the U.S. Citizenship test

America is the greatest country on Earth. We need to be proud of our country and we need to know more about it. Who is the Vice President of the United States? Do you know the actual name of the National Anthem? These questions seem easy to most us Americans right?
These questions are like the ones posed to immigrants who are seeking to become Americans as part of the US Citizenship test.
To become an American citizen a person must get a score of a 60 or higher. According to the results of a survey released by the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation, only one in three Americans, can pass the multiple-choice test.
The test should be easy for all Americans because a majority of the questions are things we learned in school. Some of the questions make you think more than others. Who has the power to declare war? Who wrote the Declaration of Independence?
On the multiple-choice exam, only 13 percent of the test takers knew the U.S. Constitution was ratified in 1788. Most people thought it was 1776.
Remember that all new citizens HAVE passed the test.
How would you do? The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services offers a civics practice test.
CLICK HERE to take the test for yourself.
No matter which side of the aisle you are on, as Americans, we should all pass this test with flying colors... red white and blue to be exact.
For the record, I made a 95% and only missed one question and yes, it was one of the easy ones.
We can’t take our country for granted. Making sure we at least know as much about our country as new citizens makes this a better Heartland.