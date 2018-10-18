MVC men’s basketball preseason poll released

MVC men’s basketball preseason poll released
Men's basketball preseason poll for 2018-19.
By James Long | October 18, 2018 at 2:31 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 2:31 PM

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - The 2018-19 men’s basketball poll for the Missouri Valley Conference has been released.

According to the MVC, Loyola was picked as the favorite followed by Illinois State, Southern Illinois, Bradley, UNI, Indiana State, Valparaiso, Missouri State, Drake and Evansville.

2018-19 MVC Preseason Team

2018-19 MVC Preseason Team - First Team
2018-19 MVC Preseason Team - First Team ((Source: MVC))

FIRST TEAM

Jordan Barnes, INS G 5-11 Jr. St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers High

Clayton Custer, LUC G 6-1 Sr. Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley NW

Phil Fayne, ILS F 6-8 Sr. Elk Grove (Calif.) Franklin High

Armon Fletcher, SIU G 6-5 Sr. Edwardsville (Ill.) High

Milik Yarbrough, ILS G 6-6 Sr. Zion (Ill.) Zion-Benton Township

2018-19 MVC Preseason Team - Second Team
2018-19 MVC Preseason Team - Second Team ((Source: MVC))

SECOND TEAM

Darrell Brown, BRAD G 5-10 Jr. Memphis (Tenn.) Germantown

Keyshawn Evans, ILS G 6-0 Sr. Plantation (Fla.) The Sagemount School

Cameron Krutwig, LUC C 6-9 So. Algonquin (Ill.) Jacobs

Kavion Pippen, SIU C 6-10 Sr. Hamburg (Ark.) Three Rivers CC

Marques Townes, LUC G 6-4 Sr. Edison (N.J.) St. Joseph

Preseason Player of the Year: Clayton Custer, Loyola

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.