MVC men’s basketball preseason poll released

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - The 2018-19 men’s basketball poll for the Missouri Valley Conference has been released.
According to the MVC, Loyola was picked as the favorite followed by Illinois State, Southern Illinois, Bradley, UNI, Indiana State, Valparaiso, Missouri State, Drake and Evansville.
2018-19 MVC Preseason Team
FIRST TEAM
Jordan Barnes, INS G 5-11 Jr. St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers High
Clayton Custer, LUC G 6-1 Sr. Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley NW
Phil Fayne, ILS F 6-8 Sr. Elk Grove (Calif.) Franklin High
Armon Fletcher, SIU G 6-5 Sr. Edwardsville (Ill.) High
Milik Yarbrough, ILS G 6-6 Sr. Zion (Ill.) Zion-Benton Township
SECOND TEAM
Darrell Brown, BRAD G 5-10 Jr. Memphis (Tenn.) Germantown
Keyshawn Evans, ILS G 6-0 Sr. Plantation (Fla.) The Sagemount School
Cameron Krutwig, LUC C 6-9 So. Algonquin (Ill.) Jacobs
Kavion Pippen, SIU C 6-10 Sr. Hamburg (Ark.) Three Rivers CC
Marques Townes, LUC G 6-4 Sr. Edison (N.J.) St. Joseph
Preseason Player of the Year: Clayton Custer, Loyola
