Murray State offers discount for students in military

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - Murray State University has announced it will now waive course fees, provide free textbooks and match remaining tuition costs not covered by the U.S. Department of Defense Military Tuition Assistance program for active service members.
"This opportunity is a small way we can honor the men and women of the Armed Forces,” said Murray State Interim President Bob Jackson. “Murray State University will lead the way in educating our service men and women with these educational benefits. This new policy will allow them, while still serving our country, to pursue their educational goals with little to no out-of-pocket expense.”
The pricing is for those seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree. Students can take courses on campus, at the base at Fort Campbell, or regional campuses.
To learn more visit Murray State’s website.
