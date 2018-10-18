Murray State community taking advantage of recycling

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - As campus dining shifts to recyclable food containers, the Murray State University community has even more opportunities to decrease the waste going to landfills.
“Getting more people involved is the biggest desire we have right now,” said Rick Grogan, associate director of grounds and custodial services for Murray State’s Facilities Management. “We are required by a Kentucky statute to recycle a certain percentage of our solid waste materials,” Grogan explained. “It’s not something we take lightly.”
The community can also help by placing broken down boxes beside the recycling centers.
In 2017, Facilities Management recycled 111.7 tons of cardboard, 66.9 tons of paper, 7,745 pounds of copper, 6,609 pounds of plastic, 2,380 pounds of glass, 1,290 pounds of aluminum, approximately 800 gallons of oil and 51 automotive batteries.
The recycling facility at Murray State’s North Farm hosts a recycling day open to the public on the first Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon.
While students are away on breaks, the city hosts Make-A-Difference Days in the Roy Stewart Stadium parking lot. This is where anyone in the community may bring their recyclables and place them in the designated receptacles.
