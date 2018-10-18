Man dies after calling 911 to report a car on top of him in Jefferson Co., MO

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A House Springs, Mo man was found dead after he called 911 and said he had a car on top of him on Thursday, Oct. 18.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Justin Deresckey called 911 at 5:20 a.m. and said he couldn’t breathe because there was a vehicle on top of him in the area of Head’s Creek Road and Ruth Drive.
When deputies and fire personnel arrived on scene, they found Deresckey’s head and body trapped underneath a 2006 Chevrolet.
Fire personnel were able to use a hydraulic lift to raise the vehicle off of the man. He was then pronounced dead.
Two vehicle jacks were located near the car, one underneath the vehicle and one near the front passenger tire.
The Chevrolet was later determined to had been abandoned in the area.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department officials said they are working with investigators to determine why Derecskey was at the vehicle.
