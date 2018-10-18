Man calling, posing as Scott City officer

SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) - A man posing as a Scott City officer is calling residents as part of a scam.
According to the Scott City Police Department, a man has an accent and claims to be an officer with the police department. The call appears on caller ID as Scott City Police Department at 573-264-2121.
The man claims there is a warrant out for your arrest and unless you pay, you are going to jail.
Police ask if you receive a call you believe to be suspicious, hang up and contact Scott City Police.
