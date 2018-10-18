Jackson,MO Police Department takes part in DEA drug take back event

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - Jackson, Missouri police are giving residents the chance to prevent pill abuse and theft.
On Saturday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. they will participate along with the Drug Enforcement Administration in a take back event.
Residents may being pills for disposal to the Jackson Police / Fire Complex at 525 S. Hope St. Officials said the DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps. Only pills and patches will be accepted. This service is free and anonymous, there will be no questions asked.
Officials said last April people across the country turned in 474,5 tons, or 949,046 pounds, of prescription drugs at 5,842 sites like these.
A 2016 study from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. Officials said disposing of medicines by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose potential safety and health hazards.
Jackson Police and fire officials will be conducting child safety seat checks at the same location.
For more information go to https://takebackday.dea.gov/ or contact Corporal Rick Whitaker at 573-243-3151 or rwhitaker@jacksonpd.org.
