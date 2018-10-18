2 injured in Carbondale, IL crash

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Two people were injured in a crash in Carbondale, Illinois on Thursday, October 18.
According to Illinois State Police, it happened around 2:50 p.m. on East Walnut Street at Cedarview Street.
Troopers say 50-year-old Jane Ann Winther of Anita, Iowa, was driving a 2018 Ford Focus eastbound on East Walnut in the center of three lanes near Cedarview Street and 38-year-old Bertha C. Humm, of DeSoto, Ill., was driving a 1994 Ford Mustang also eastbound in the same location and in the left of the three lanes.
They say Winther started to make a lane change into the left lane after checking and not seeing the Mustang in her blind spot. The two vehicles sideswiped and the Mustang went off the left side of the road, hitting a utility pole on the northeast corner of East Walnut and Cedarview.
According to ISP, Winther was uinjured. Humm and her 20-year-old passenger were injured and taken to an area hospital by ambulance.
Troopers say the utility pole broke, but stayed standing because it was supported by wires.
The Carbondale Police Department assisted with traffic control and tows while ISP investigated.
