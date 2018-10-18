IL Army National Guard leader retires after 30 years

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - A Senior Enlisted Leader with the Illinois Army National Guard in Marion has retired after decades of service.
According to the National Guard, Command Sgt. Maj. Shane E. Lammers, of the 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment in Marion, Illinois, retired after 30 years of military service on Sept. 30.
“I enlisted as a means to afford college,” Lammers said. “I ended up staying because of the loyalty and duty that develops with your fellow Soldiers.”
Lammers became a police officer in 1997 at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana and still works there.
Lammers served as the first sergeant of Headquarters and Headquarters Company of the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team during its historic mobilization to Afghanistan 2008-2009.
He also served as a member and later the Non-commissioned Officer in Charge of the Pre-mobilization Training Assistance and Evaluation team
