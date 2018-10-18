Health Department in Jackson Co., IL ask for well lead testing participants

“We would like to have 75 homes on private water wells participate in this project. Currently we have 35 homes signed up," Division of Environmental Health and Emergency Preparedness, Bart Hagston said. “We’d especially like to recruit homes from outside of Carbondale, Makanda, and Murphysboro townships, where we have an abundance of participants. If you live in one of the 13 other townships in Jackson County, are served by a private water well, and are interested in receiving a free lead test valued at $40, then please give us a call.”