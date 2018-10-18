Haunting for a Cause in Advance raises funds for families affected by cancer

ADVANCE, MO (KFVS) - The haunting starts at Umfleet Park in Advance with chili, marshmallows, fires and just visiting with community members and then you can take a hay ride over to the haunted woods.
But, this isn’t just any haunting, all of the proceeds go to three people in the community who are battling cancer.
“Having this last year is what’s kept her going… she had it last year she loved it so much she wanted to do it again,” said Steve Rodgers, whose wife is battling brain cancer.
Misty Overten and her mom started this in 2017, after Misty had a baseball sized lump in her back that wasn’t cancerous but she says she can’t imagine the fear they endure every day.
“We did it to help local people who have cancer because they are fighting a battle that most of us don’t even understand you know to provide some relief and have fun doing it was our ultimate goal,” said Overten.
“I’m grateful, I love this town they are really really helping out,” said Aundriea Rodgers, she’s just one of the people this is being put on for, “I think it’s the greatest thing in the world. that make me better and makes me want to fight harder.”
Judy Bowman and David Phillips are also battling cancer and the proceeds from this event will be split between the three of them.
The haunted woods is open Friday, Oct. 19 and 20 from 6 p.m. to midnight. It’s kid-friendly until 8 p.m.
Tickets for adults are $8 for adults and $5 for children under 10. They also have group discounts.
